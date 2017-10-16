Bicyclist shot while riding in East Village: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man is in the hospital after being shot while riding his bike in the East Village early Monday, according to police.

The bicyclist was shot in the torso and arm on Avenue C between East 11th and 12th avenues shortly before 1:30 a.m., police said.

The victim, 29, was hospitalized.

The gunman was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

