African philanthropist Charles Mully’s rags-to-riches story told in new documentary

Posted 10:01 AM, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 10:03AM, October 16, 2017

African philanthropist Charles Mully's rags-to-riches story is told in the new documentary "Mully." Director Scott Haze and Academy Award winner James Moll bring the story to life on the big screen. It is currently available on Amazon. For more on the film, go to mullymovie.com.