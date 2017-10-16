African philanthropist Charles Mully's rags-to-riches story is told in the new documentary "Mully." Director Scott Haze and Academy Award winner James Moll bring the story to life on the big screen. It is currently available on Amazon. For more on the film, go to mullymovie.com.
African philanthropist Charles Mully’s rags-to-riches story told in new documentary
-
Go inside the Audubon Houses, where residents demand fix to ‘disgusting’ city building
-
‘Man in Red Bandana’ documentary soothes 9/11 parents’ loss
-
`Marshall` tells the story of the Supreme Court’s 1st African-American justice, Thurgood Marshall
-
Harvey Weinstein apologizes, intends to sue NY Times over sexual harassment story
-
Home of ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles Schulz destroyed in California fires
-
-
Stampede breaks out on Indian pedestrian bridge, multiple casualties reported
-
South African Youth Choir stops by PIX11 before US tour
-
More than 300 dead, 600 missing in Sierra Leone mudslides
-
How Monica is making it happen this week
-
Barbara Sinatra, widow of Frank Sinatra, dead at 90
-
-
NYC police prep J’ouvert security, hope to prevent violence
-
Fox News host Eric Bolling suspended amid lewd texting scandal
-
The heroics of the “Man in Red Bandana” on September 11th