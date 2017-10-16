77-year-old man with wheelchair shoved to the ground in the Bronx, suffers fractured pelvis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLERTON, the Bronx — A 77-year-old man with a wheelchair was knocked to the ground by an unidentified man in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

Surveillance video shows Jorge Barretto speaking with the culprit who, after a few seconds of conversation, sort of elbow checks Barretto to the ground on Cruger Avenue – just a block away from his apartment building.

After a few moments, the culprit helped Barretto up from the ground and into his wheelchair. He then left the scene.

Barretto wheeled himself away and ended up going to the hospital, police said. He suffered a fractured pelvis and internal bleeding.

The 77-year-old man often walks outside with his wheelchair, neighbor Lydia Rivera said.

“He always walking with a wheelchair outside," Rivera said. "He like to talk. He say hello to everybody. He’s a good man."

Other neighbors are also concerned for Barretto.

“It should not have happened to him,” said neighbor Edgar Laboy. "He doesn’t deserve that type of stuff."

Laboy is concerned for senior citizens in the area.

“There’s major concerns about the senior citizens that we have in here,” said Laboy. "They shouldn’t be walking out in the streets by themselves – you know. I always talk to my mom about that."

Police have asked for help identifying the culprit. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a red jacket and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).