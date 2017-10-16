7-year-old calls 911 when bathroom ceiling collapses on her mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mariah Simmons says her oldest daughter 7-year-old Camani Simmons saved her life.

"I heard a huge crash and it was the bathroom ceiling falling on my head. All I remember, I was on the floor and my little girl called 911," Simmons said. "The bathroom had a crack on top of the ceiling and it was scary. But I learned what to do in school."

Camani Simmons was Super Girl for Halloween in the past, but this year she plans on being Wonder Woman.

PIX11 reached out to Parkash Management.

A spokesperson says, "The first time that Parkash Management learned of the condition of the ceiling was Sunday night when the fire department was summoned to apartment 4C.

"Unfortunately, Parkash Management had no prior knowledge because the condition had gone unreported by the tenant. Since then, Parkash Management has mobilized a contracting crew that will expedite the needed repairs to the bathroom.

"During this process, which should take two-to-three days, Parkash Management, at its sole cost and expense, has made arrangements to temporarily relocate the family at a nearby hotel until the repairs are completed. This action is consistent with Parkash Management's deep commitment to providing quality affordable housing to Bronx residents."

Repairs should be complete by Friday. PIX11 News will stay on this story.

