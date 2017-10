LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – A woman was shot in the arm in Manhattan Sunday morning.

A 26-year-old woman was getting out of the cab 5 a.m. at the intersection of Rivington and Ludlow Streets when she was shot, police said.

The alleged gunman was on a bicycle and fled the scene, said police.

The woman is in stable condition, and no arrests have been made.

It is unknown of the shooting was random, targeted or a stray bullet.