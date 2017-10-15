News Closeup: Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was Hollywood’s most-whispered about open secret that powerhouse producer Harvey Weinstein was a serial sexual harasser of women.

But a New York Times report exposed Weinstein and prompted dozens of women to come forward, saying they, too, had been a victim of his abuse. The accusers include many Hollywood A-listers whose allegations range from groping to rape.

The investigation is now getting broader as the NYPD says it is launching a criminal probe into specific allegations and looking for more victims to come forward.

Marvin Scott and his guests discuss the Weinstein scandal, the culture that has allowed sexual harassment to flourish and the psychology behind the behavior.

They also explore the potential legal ramifications, how the Weinstein case compares to similar recent scandals involving powerful men like Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes and Bill Cosby, and whether changes in our society finally may be bringing about a change to this type of behavior.