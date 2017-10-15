Man, woman steal $1,200 bracelet from Queens jewelry store

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens – Police are asking for help in identifying two people wanted in connection to a robbery in Queens.

Police responded to a report Oct. 13 about a robbery at Gold Fashion Jewelry at 21-25 Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway.

Police said a man and a woman approached an employee, inquiring about a bracelet.

While the employee was assisting one of the individuals, the other allegedly removed a $1,200 bracelet from behind the counter, said police.

The two fled the store to an unknown area.

The first individual is described as a male with a medium complexion, 5’8, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The second individual is described as a female with a medium complexion, 5’4, 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black tank top and a gray shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).