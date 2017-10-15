Man drives wrong way striking bike thief, pedestrian in Midtown

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A driver was arrested Saturday after plowing into a bicycle thief and a pedestrian in Midtown while driving the wrong way, police sources said.

It started at around 5 p.m. when a man stole James Mansfield’s high-end bike after it was loaded into a van on West 50th Street near 8th Avenue, the New York Daily News reported

Mansfield, 47, chased after the man in his van — driving west on an eastbound street — and struck the bicycle thief and a 31-year-old pedestrian on 9th Avenue.

The pedestrian suffered minor cuts and the bicycle thief fled on foot, the Daily News reported.

Mansfield faces reckless endangerment charges.