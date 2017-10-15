We’re giving $10,000 to 3 local schools that make a difference. Tell us why your school should win:

Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Long Island

Posted 10:22 AM, October 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:21AM, October 15, 2017

CARLE PLACE – A man was arrested after he impersonated a cop in Long Island.

On Oct. 14, 37-year-old Anthony Scott allegedly attempted to pull over a driver on the Northern State Parkway by activating a red and blue flashing light on the dashboard, police said.

The victim exited and stopped at a red light at Glen Cove Rd. and Old Country Rd. when Scott exited his vehicle and walked to the victim’s car, said police.

Scott allegedly flashed a gold and blue colored shield in his hand along with what appeared to be a black handgun, demanding the victim exit his vehicle, according to police.

The victim immediately drove away, and called police.

Scott was later arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and menacing in the 2nd degree.

The fake police shield was recovered, but a firearm was not recovered.