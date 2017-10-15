Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Long Island

CARLE PLACE – A man was arrested after he impersonated a cop in Long Island.

On Oct. 14, 37-year-old Anthony Scott allegedly attempted to pull over a driver on the Northern State Parkway by activating a red and blue flashing light on the dashboard, police said.

The victim exited and stopped at a red light at Glen Cove Rd. and Old Country Rd. when Scott exited his vehicle and walked to the victim’s car, said police.

Scott allegedly flashed a gold and blue colored shield in his hand along with what appeared to be a black handgun, demanding the victim exit his vehicle, according to police.

The victim immediately drove away, and called police.

Scott was later arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and menacing in the 2nd degree.

The fake police shield was recovered, but a firearm was not recovered.