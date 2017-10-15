Man arrested after driving the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway

SYOSSET, Long Island – A man was arrested after he was driving the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call about a car driving eastbound on the westbound lane on the LIE around 3:03 a.m.

The vehicle passed several vehicles and trucks as it drove on the HOV lane, police said.

A highway patrol officer witnessed the car make a U-turn out of the HOV lane and came to stop near exit 44, said police.

56-year-old Jaime Rivas was noticed to have slurred speech, glassy eyes, and alcohol in the vehicle, said police.

There were no accidents or injuries reported.

He was taking into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, reckless driving, driving the wrong way, use of a portable electric device, and imprudent speeding.