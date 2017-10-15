Knife-wielding man robbing teens in the Bronx

THE BRONX — A knife-wielding man has robbed several teenagers in the Bronx, police said.

He first came up to a 15-year-old around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 10, police said. The man displayed a knife and demanded the teen hand over his headphones. He fled after the teen handed over his headphones.

The next morning, he approached a 14-year-old teen and threatened to stab him before fleeing in an unknown direction from the intersection of Grand Concourse and East 192 Street.

About 40 minutes later, he approached another 14-year-old in the same area, displayed a knife and demanded money, police said. The victim handed over $3.

The most recent robbery was on Friday morning, officials said. A 14-year-old girl was inside St. James Park around 7:20 a.m. when the man came up behind her and held a knife to her back. He took her cell phone and then fled the park on a bicycle.

Police have asked for help identifying the robber. He’s 16 to 18-years-old and about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, dark colored jeans and blue sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).