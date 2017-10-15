Jury near verdict in Chelsea bombing case, deliberations continue Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A jury that says its near consensus is ready to resume deliberating charges that a man wanted to kill Americans by setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York.

The Manhattan federal court jury goes to work Monday morning in the case against Ahmad Khan Rahimi.

The Afghanistan-born 29-year-old Elizabeth, New Jersey, resident has pleaded not guilty. He has been held without bail since his arrest two days after the Sept. 17, 2016, bombings.

A pipe bomb that exploded along a Marine Corps charity race in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, injured no one. But a larger bomb placed along a street in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood caused injuries.

Prosecutors said at the two-week trial that Rahimi was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida to plan the bombings.