Funeral arrangements made for 91-year-old killed in Brooklyn home invasion

BROOKLYN – Funeral arrangements have been made for Waldiman Thompson, the 91-year-old man who died after a home invasion in Brooklyn last week.

A wake will be held at the Hanson Place Seventh-day Adventist Church where he worshiped for more than 30 years starting Thursday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

The funeral will be held at the church Friday at 10 a.m.

Thompson was died after police say robbers made their way into his house and forced him and his 100-year-old wife, Ethline, into the bedroom where the robbers tied them up and put sheets over their heads.

Ethline was able to break free and call the police.

Police are still searching for the robbers involved in the robbery.