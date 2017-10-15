FDA must reverse decision delaying e-cig regulation, Schumer says

[ooyala code=”AzYXAxZDE6LctrgSLIONukOpzQ-TMryj” player_id=”71fea79861d14fce867bc2d59a66edd8″ auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″

NEW YORK — One in five New York City high school students have used e-cigarettes in the last year, according to the New York State Tobacco Use Prevention Board.

That’s almost double the E-cigarette rate among high school students across the country. While e-cigarettes don’t contain tobacco they do contain cancer causing formaldehyde and nicotine.

Leading in the popularity is Juul, which sells pods in five flavors: mango, cool mint, Virginia tobacco, fruit medley and crème brûlée.

“This is a flash drive and this is Juul,” Senator Charles Schumer, Democrat from New York, said at the news conference. “Teachers can’t tell the difference. You can charge Juul in your computer and then you can go to the bathroom. It’s a very bad thing,” Schumer added.

At his Sunday news conference, Senator Schumer brought in a 17-year-old Westchester high school senior to describe how Juul is affecting students in his school.

“The bathroom has become a very, very scary place for kids because kids are using these products and teachers are unaware,” Jack Waxman said.

Schumer is sending a letter to the FDA asking the Food and Drug Administration to reverse a recent decision to delay regulating E-cigs.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb the delay would give the agency time to determine how e-cigarettes fit into its overall strategy for tobacco regulation.

But Schumer says e-cigarettes must be regulated because growing numbers of teens are using them.

“FDA must put out regulations because Juul is making it much worse than ever imagined,” the senator said.