Brian Ray: Guitar hero, playing with music legends

He has been standing side by side with one of the biggest rock stars on the planet for more than a decade, but Ray’s love of rock and roll started when he just a kid.

These days you can find Ray on tour.

"The beginnings with Paul that’s a fun story," he said. "It’s really only meant to be one song , before the pregame anthem to the 2002 Superbowl."

But that turned into a much longer gig.

"Paul came up to me and said 'hey Brian, good night, off to bed, stick with Rusty and Abe , they will show you the ropes see you in five weeks for rehearsal,'" Ray explained. "And I turned to Abe and said 'did he just say what I think he said?' and its now been 15 years."

And this musician, who has a custom Gibson guitar named for him, also has his own band.

"The Bayonettes came about when one of my song writing partner’s named Oliver Leiber said why don’t we just do a band and I said ok and it was that simple," Ray said.

It's even as simple as recording solos for Steven Van Zandt's label.

“Now I'm in the middle of doing some singles for wicked cool records," Ray said. "My own sound is a little more early British invasion then the Bayonettes. The Bayonettes are more rootsy, dusty dirty rock."

Ray is now able to spread his own wings, thanks to a little help from his friends.

"All these years later with the good fortune of being with Paul, I could afford to record the record I hear in my head," he said.