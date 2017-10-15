× April the giraffe’s calf celebrates his 6-month birthday

Can you believe April the giraffe had her baby calf six months ago?

Baby Tajiri was born April 15, 2017. He was 5 feet 9 inches tall when the veterinarian first measured him. Now he’s just shy of 10 feet tall.

The zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say Tajiri has features of both of his parents.

“His personality is one of independence, a nod to his father Oliver – though his genuine demeanor with guests & Keepers is a strong echo of mom, April’s, personality,” the zoo posted on Facebook.

Their baby won’t be at Animal Adventure Park long term; he’ll be sent to another zoo to prevent “incestuous mating.”

About 1.25 million people watched April give birth to Tajiri.