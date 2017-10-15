Activist Tamika Mallory says she was removed from American Airlines flight over seat dispute

Activist Tamika Mallory says she was kicked off of an American Airlines flight by a pilot over a seat dispute.

“Only reason this pilot got involved was to assert his white male power over who he thought was just some uppity black girl,” Mallory, a co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington, tweeted. “That’s it.”

The pilot got involved in a dispute over a seat on the plane, Mallory said.

“‘Are you gonna behave,'” Mallory tweeted he asked her. “As if I’m not a grown woman worthy of respect.”

The exact details of the dispute were not immediately clear.

Mallory was scheduled to fly from Miami to New York, an airline spokesperson said. She was rescheduled for another American Airlines flight after the incident.

“Our team does not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” an American Airlines spokesperson said. “We take these allegations seriously, and we are in the process of reaching out to our colleagues in Miami, as well as Ms. Mallory, to obtain additional information on what transpired during the boarding process.”

This is not the first time Mallory has spoken out about American Airlines on Twitter.

She previously said airline employees were disrespecting black women.

I'm beginning 2 notice a trend with .@AmericanAir… Black folks in #firstclass feeling disrespected by the staff. Happened to me recently + — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 29, 2017