8 injured in multi-car crash on Belt Parkway

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn – Eight people were injured in a three-car crash in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. when a stolen Mercedes allegedly lost control and slammed into two vehicles along the eastbound Belt Parkway near exit 15 in East New York, police said.

The driver of one of the cars, a 59-year-old woman, was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, said police.

The three children in the car suffered minor injuries.

The driver of a Mercedes SUV, allegedly fled on foot after crashing into a concrete wall, police sources said.

Police are searching for the individual who fled the scene.

The eastbound Belt Parkway was closed for hours following the crash, causing massive delays.