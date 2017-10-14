× Suspicious package disrupts flights at LaGuardia Airport

QUEENS – Several flights are disrupted and concourses are unaccessible at LaGuardia Airport as police investigated a suspicious package Saturday morning.

Terminal B underwent evacuation after a passenger got into an argument with airport personnel, police sources said.

The passenger allegedly left a bag on the counter and made statements including the word “bomb,” causing the evacuation, said police sources.

The NYPD bomb squad is on scene, and no injuries have been reported.

The man has been taken into custody, police sources say.

The airport’s Twitter page published several posts saying there is police activity in the airport’s Terminal B, causing several delays and disruptions.

“Due to police activity, LGA concourses A and B at Terminal B are not accessible and passengers should expect delays,” the airport tweeted.

Due to police activity, #LGA concourses A & B at Terminal B are not accessible and passengers should expect delays. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) October 14, 2017

Due to police activity, traffic is heavy around #LGA Terminal B. Please contact airline for flight info and leave extra time. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) October 14, 2017

Passengers using Terminal B should check with their airlines about delays.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.