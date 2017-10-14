Newspaper ad leads to robbery of 85-year-old woman in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens – Police are asking for help in identifying an man connected to a robbery in Queens.

On Oct. 11, police responded to reports an 85-year-old woman was robbed at her apartment within the vicinity of Maple Avenue and Kissena Boulevard.

The man reportedly responded to a newspaper ad that the victim placed about furniture for sale, police said.

When he arrived inside the apartment, the man allegedly placed $500 worth of alcohol and $20 worth of tea into a bag, said police.

He also demanded the victim’s $4,000 ring, but when she refused, he pulled out a knife, said police.

The individual fled the scene with the items to an unknown area. No injuries were reported.

The individual is described as an Asian male with a light complexion, about 45 years old, balding, 5’9, and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

