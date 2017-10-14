Man wanted for debit card fraud in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for a debit card fraud in Brooklyn.

Authorities said the man obtained the debit card information of four women and withdrew $10,734 from ATM machines in Brooklyn.

The first incident occured on April 23 at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect got ahold of a 46-year-old woman’s credit card information and went to Apple Bank on 1321 Kings Highway to make three withdrawals totaling $1,000. The victim was in possession of her debit card during the time of the incident.

On May 23 at 12 a.m., he withdrew $6,900 from several Dime Savings banks and Great Lake ATM’s located near Flatbush Avenue and Montague Street using debit card information he obtained from a 30-year-old woman. Later that day, just before 4:30 p.m., he withdrew $1,060 from an ATM located near 1617 and 1624 Avenue M using a 62-year-old woman’s debit card information, police said. Nearly 45 minutes later, he made five withdrawals totaling $1,774 from Apple Bank located on 935 Kings Highway and 1617 Avenue M. The victims were in possession of their debit cards during the time of these incidents.

The man is described as a man with a light complexion and a beard.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).