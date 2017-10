CLAREMONT, Bronx – Police are investigating the death of a man after he was found shot in the Bronx.

Police responded to reports about a man shot in front of the Butler Housing complex on Webster Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found 24-year-old Jaquan Smalls with gunshot wounds to the head and chest, police said.

He was taken to Saint Barnbus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing.