Man exposes himself to 2 girls in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx — Police released photos Wednesday of a man they say exposed himself to two underage girls in the Bronx.

It happened Wednesday just after 4 p.m. in front of a funeral home on East Tremont Avenue and Sommer Place.

The man approached two girls, ages 12 and 7, and exposed himself and asked for directions to McDonalds, police said.

He then got into his light-colored Subaru vehicle and drove off.

The man is described as being 5 feet 10 inches and in his 30s. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black T-shirt with a Jack Skellington logo on the front, and carrying a jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).