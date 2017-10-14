Las Vegas shooting victim wakes up from coma, takes first steps after getting shot in the head

LAS VEGAS — A 27-year-old woman who was shot in the head during the Las Vegas shooting has woke up from a coma on Friday.

Tina Frost, a Maryland native, woke up and took her first steps since the attack on Oct. 1. Her family said Frost was also able to breath on her own for six hours.

“She opens her left eye just a lil and looks all around the room at us, taps her feet whenever music is playing, continues to squeeze our hands, and even gives Austin a thumbs up when asked,” her mother Mary Watson Moreland posted on a GoFundMe page.

Frost was shot in the head when Stephen Paddock opened fired on concertgoers during a country music festival in Las Vegas. She lost her right eye, the New York Daily News reported, and spent two weeks in a coma at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center.

Frost’s family and friends are “amazed” at the progress she’s made so far in her recovery.

“She’s obviously anxious to get her wobble back on,” according to the GoFundMe page. “The doctors have been talking about Tina’s next steps and are discussing other hospitals that will have all the specialists she’ll need during her long road to recovery.”

The Las Vegas shooting left 58 people dead and more than 500 others wounded. Frost is one of the 45 people still hospitalized after the horrific attack.