Celebrate National Dessert Day with 20+ freebies and deals

If you’re in the mood to eat dessert first, today is the day. October 14th is National Dessert Day, and we have just some of the delicious ways for you to get your sweet tooth on.

Baskin Robbins is giving away a free scoop when you download the Baskin Robbins app.

How does a glazed doughnut sound? It’s free at Krispy Kreme when you download the app.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering $3 Pizookies through the weekend. And for anyone scratching your head, because you don’t know what this crazy dessert is, but you’re still rubbing your belly because it looks awesome, a Pizookie is a cross between a cookie and pizza. And yes it’s topped with ice cream. And yes, it looks amazing.

If you join the Cold Stone Creamery eClub, you can make your cool ice cream concoction a double with a two for one special.

Mrs. Fields is celebrating the holiday by giving online shoppers 15 percent off.

And the best way to enjoy dessert day is to get into the club with your favorite restaurants and shops.

TGI Fridays, Red Lobster and Olive Garden all serve up either a free dessert or appetizer, if you have more of a savory side, just for joining their loyalty program or signing up for emails.

Happy National Dessert Day! We hope you indulge your sugar cravings to the fullest. Meredith Ganzman. Pix11 News.