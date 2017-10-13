Your guide to hip Halloween style

Are you scared of decorating for Halloween? Don’t be! Our good friend, Celebrity Designer Courtney Cachet is back with all her stylish tricks and treats that’ll have your home looking very hip for Halloween!
CANDY BUFFET
Set up a Candy Buffet-buy online easy
Oriental Trading has everything from chocolate kisses to gold skeletons
Everyone likes this
Use a bar cart if you have one
Fun365.com is Oriental Trading’s inspiration site where shoppers can see it,
shop it and make it
SOUNDS
JBL Pulse 3 portable bluetooth speaker
It's waterproof and lights up
THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX
Halloween is all about orange, black, etc
Buy items you can use for Thanksgiving and all year at Marshall’s
FALL HALLOWEEN LOOK
Home Depot has all the latest in indoor and outdoor decor from spooky to tame
Add pumpkins
Add florals, hay, etc
SHOPPING LIST:
HOME DEPOT HALLOWEEN
TABLETOP AND FURNITURE: Marshall’s
JBL PULSE 3
ORIENTAL TRADING CANDY BUFFET
FUN365.COM