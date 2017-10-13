There’s something “Supernatural” about season 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thirteen is a lucky number when your show has been on television that long. "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles talks with New York entertainment correspondent Oji Obiekwe about the show's 13th season. Ackles, who was once under heavy consideration to play 'Clark Kent' on the CW's "Smallville," has made a legion of fans playing 'Dean Winchester.' And according to the actor, younger and younger fans are being introduced to the show.

After all these years of fighting demons and monsters, you'd think Jensen would believe a little in the occult. Oji digs deep to find out what scares him.

Watch the 13th season of "Supernatural" on Thursday nights at 8 on PIX11.