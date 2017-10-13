“The Walking Dead” star Emily Kinney is now spending “Ten Days in the Valley”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On AMC's hit show "The Walking Dead," actress Emily Kinney's character ' Beth Greene' was a fan favorite. Now she has a new project for fans to be excited about..."Ten Days in the Valley." The new ABC television series airs on Sunday nights at 10. Each weekly episode represents one day in the valley (see where we're going with that one).

"Ten Days in the Valley" also stars Erika Christensen, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Kyra Sedgwick. In this mystery/thriller, Kinney plays the assistant of TV producer whose child has gone missing.

Music is also on tap for Emily who is currently working on new songs. Keep a look out for her upcoming projects.