Star John O’Hurley on upcoming film ‘Swing Away’

The story follows professional golfer, Zoe Papadopoulos (Shannon Elizabeth) as she travels to her grandparents’ village in Greece. She attempts to escape the harsh spotlight of the international sports world following a world-televised meltdown that led to her suspension from the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association). Between reconnecting with her family and the Greek heritage she knew in her youth, she meets and mentors a 10-year-old girl who is determined — against all odds — to become the next golf sensation. Along the way, Zoe rediscovers her love of the game, and the hidden strength within herself as she inspires the townspeople in an epic showdown against a greedy American developer (John O’Hurley).

This film is rated PG for language, some drinking and smoking

