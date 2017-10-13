October 2017 on track to be warmest ever recorded in NYC

Deadline approaching to register to vote in NYC elections
Posted 12:23 PM, October 13, 2017

NEW YORK — You may have noticed it's been an especially warm start to the fall season.

The warmest Octobers in NYC are pictured (National Weather. Service/ PIX11)

In fact, October 2017 is on track to be the hottest October ever recorded.

The average temperature thus far is 63.6 degrees — nearly 12 degrees above the usual average of  56.9 degrees, according to National Weather Service records kept since 1896.

The last October heat record was 10 years ago, when the average was 63.6 degrees in 2007.

Friday is one of the few fall-like days the city has experienced this month, with highs reaching 63 degrees, and lows dipping to 50 degrees.

Warm weather is quickly making its return, however, with highs hitting 75 degrees Saturday and 80 degrees Sunday.

The same up-and-down forecast is expected next week, when highs should drop to 65 degrees Monday, then possibly back up to the high 70s, low 80s by the weekend.