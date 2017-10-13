"Marshall" brings the story of a young Thurgood Marshall to the big screen.The bio-pic focuses on one of the biggest trials of his career during his time as a lawyer for the NAACP.PIX11`s Ojinika Obiekwe caught up with the cast to talk about the movie."Marshall" is now playing at a theater near you.
`Marshall` tells the story of the Supreme Court’s 1st African-American justice, Thurgood Marshall
-
Odell Beckham Jr. to have ankle surgery later this week
-
Redskins players decide to surprise boy in Virginia GameStop
-
Teen accused of shooting Yonkers officer got probation last week on gun charge
-
Police officer shot in the face in Yonkers, 2 suspects in custody
-
‘The Adventures of the Sickler’ helps young readers find their inner superhero regardless of challenges
-
-
Dehydrated bear cub rescued from busy roadway
-
Two injured in manhole explosion in East Harlem: FDNY
-
Oregon man who was left partially blind by 1963 eclipse offers warning: 20 seconds is ‘all it took’
-
20 seconds ‘all it took’: Oregon man left partially blind by 1963 eclipse
-
Video shows officer fatally shooting man outside California 7-Eleven (GRAPHIC)
-
-
Man killed in Queens house fire
-
Yonkers police officer shot in the face identified
-
Giants legend and Hall of Fame QB Y.A. Tittle dead at 90