`Marshall` tells the story of the Supreme Court’s 1st African-American justice, Thurgood Marshall

Posted 11:30 AM, October 13, 2017, by

"Marshall" brings the story of a young Thurgood Marshall to the big screen.The bio-pic focuses on one of the biggest trials of his career during his time as a lawyer for the NAACP.PIX11`s Ojinika Obiekwe caught up with the cast to talk about the movie."Marshall" is now playing at a theater near you.