Man arrested for assault, robbery spree in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police arrested a man in connection with a string of assaults and robberies in Queens.

Luke Boynton, 24, was arrested Friday, police said.

Boynton allegedly assaulted and robbed six people over a two-week span in Far Rockaway.

Authorities said his robbery spree began on Sept.30 at 9:45 p.m. when he punched a 72-year-old man on Cornaga Avenue and Nasby Place and ran off with an undetermined amount of cash.

Then on Oct. 1, he allegedly attacked a 25-year-old man in front of an apartment building on New Haven Avenue and Beach 22nd Street, and ran off with $100 in cash.

On Oct. 9, Boynton assaulted and robbed four people on New Haven Avenue and Beach 22nd Street, making off with just $5.