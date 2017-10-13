Glamping in Rockaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rockaway – Tucked away in a quiet corner of Fort Tilden’s nearly 100 acres, just a few hundred yards from the ocean, lies a popup campground with something for everyone.

Camp Rockaway is part of a National Park Service pilot program.

Visitors can select from three sleeping accommodations: pitch your own tent, enjoy a herder tent complete with cots, or a wall tent with a queen size bed, side tables, solar lighting and towels for a hot shower.

The property offers a communal fire pit and self-service kitchen, a picnic area, camp store, hammocks and games. Camp Rockaway is open through early November.