IRVINGTON, N.J. – Firefighters are battling a house fire that broke out Friday morning in New Jersey.

The fire broke out at a residence off Springfield Avenue along Ellis Avenue.

The Irvington Fire Department said the building was vacant.

No injures have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

