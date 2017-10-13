Fatal car fire causes delays on BQE

BROOKLYN – A car accident turned into a fatal car fire Friday morning on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

Fire department responded to reports around 3:58 a.m. about a car fire on the Westbound BQE between Hamilton Avenue and Prospect Expressway.

Officers arrived and found an Infiniti G35 sedan on fire.

The FDNY found an unidentified female in front of the passenger seat and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The fire has been extinguished.

AIR11 is over the scene showing massive delays on the BQE with traffic going past toward Brooklyn Bridge.

The car fire closed the westbound BQE, leaving cars at a standstill earlier Friday morning. The BQE has since been cleared.

Drivers are told to expect heavy delays, and if possible, avoid the expressway.

Investigation is ongoing, the cause of the fire is not known.