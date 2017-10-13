Deadline approaching to register to vote in NYC elections
We’re giving $10,000 to 3 local schools that make a difference. Tell us why your school should win:

Fatal car fire causes delays on BQE

Posted 6:27 AM, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 06:24AM, October 13, 2017

BROOKLYN – A car accident turned into a fatal car fire Friday morning on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

Fire department responded to reports around 3:58 a.m. about a car fire on the Westbound BQE between Hamilton Avenue and Prospect Expressway.

Officers arrived and found an Infiniti G35 sedan on fire.

The FDNY found an unidentified female in front of the passenger seat and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The fire has been extinguished.

AIR11 is over the scene showing massive delays on the BQE with traffic going past toward Brooklyn Bridge.

The car fire closed the westbound BQE, leaving cars at a standstill earlier Friday morning. The BQE has since been cleared.

Drivers are told to expect heavy delays, and if possible, avoid the expressway.

Investigation is ongoing, the cause of the fire is not known.