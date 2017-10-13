Driver arrested after fleeing car fire on Gowanus Expressway that left passenger dead

BROOKLYN — A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a car crash on the Gowanus Expressway Friday morning that turned into a fatal car fire, leaving his passenger dead.

The FDNY responded to reports of a car fire around 3:58 a.m. on the Westbound Gowanus Express between Hamilton Avenue and Prospect Expressway.

Officers arrived and found an Infiniti G35 sedan on fire.

The FDNY found a woman in the front passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as 25-year-old Harleen Grewel of 30th Road, Astoria, Queens.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad reveals that the 2007 Infiniti G35 was traveling westbound on the Gowanus Expressway in the vicinity of Centre Street, when the operator lost control and struck a concrete barrier causing the vehicle to become engulfed in flames.

The 23-year-old driver, identified as Saeed Ahmad of East 55th Street, Brooklyn, fled the scene leaving Grewel in the vehicle.

Ahmad was located at a nearby hospital with burns to his hands and feet. He was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operator and speed violation.

The investigation is ongoing.