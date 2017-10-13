After hours exploration held at historic Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is both magical and mystical and more than a little scary.

It’s the third annual "Into the Veil" by Atlas Obscura.

With 560,000 lives interred on 478 acres in historic Green-Wood Cemetery, there is music and merriment and a few ghosts caught in between this world and the next.

“She’s begging for redemption,” Natalia Paruz, performing Dream of Redemption by Scott Munson.

The program manager of Green-Wood Cemetery, Harry Weil, explained why they keep their gates open after dark every now and then.

“It’s a magical place anytime,” Weil said, “but there’s curiosity about what it’s like in darkness, beyond the gates, when it is closed.”

Among the 15,00 guests is Kathleen Horan, the creator of Mortal City, a podcast on audible.com that features “pre-dead” interesting New Yorkers and Green-Wood Cemetery.

“It is not just that it’s historical, but it is filled with stories, the mixing of people who have their final resting place here,” Horan said.

Why would all these people spend $80 each, not including cocktails, to spend four hours wandering around Green-Wood cemetery?

“This is my first time in this cemetery,” Amunet Shah, Into The Veil party goer, told PIX11. “It’s beautiful architecturally and do clean.”

Another guest, Maria Rotella, added, “my family is buried here. I will be buried here. The whole point of a cemetery is to be enjoyed by the living, not just the dead.”

