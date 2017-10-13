2-month-old girl found dead in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A baby was found dead in a Brooklyn home Friday, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the home where the baby lived on Oakland Place near Bedford Avenue about an unconscious child, police said. When they arrived, they found 2-month-old Armani T. Hill unresponsive.

The baby was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The girl’s cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is still underway.