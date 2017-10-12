Woman stabbed to death after dispute with neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN – A dispute between two neighbors led to the death of one woman in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a call Wednesday night about a fight on Surf Avenue and W 20th Street.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Shymeka Tart bleeding on the 7th floor of the apartment building, police said.

A 40-year-old female was taken into custody and is being questioned, according to police.

The two women got into an argument when the neighbor allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Tart in the chest, said police.

Police said the victim lived in the fifth floor of the building, and the woman in custody lives on the 7th floor, where the dispute took place.

Tart was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.