Search for suspects continues after elderly man dies in Brooklyn home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are looking for at least four suspects after a violent home invasion left a 91-year-old man dead and his 100-year-old woman injured.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police say the suspects made their way into the home and forced 91-year-old Waldiman Thompson and his 100-year-old wife, Ethline, into their bedroom where they tied them up and put sheets over their heads.

After the suspects ransacked their house and fled, Ethline was able to free herself and call 911.

Officers arriving on the scene found Waldiman bound and lying on the floor unconscious. The officers requested an ambulance and immediately began CPR. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death has been classified as a homicide.

Ethline was treated for minor injuries at the hospital. She arrived home Thursday evening with a police escort.

The couple was a staple in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. Their love story put smiles on people's faces.

"They were loving, kind and caring people," one neighbor gushed. "They'd always call each other honey after every sentence."

Authorities are looking into whether the couple was targeted because of the rent money they collected as landlords.

PIX11's Jay Dow was on the scene when the wife arrived at her brownstone for the first time since the home invasion: