Person fatally struck by train in Manhattan

LENOX HILL, Manhattan — A person was fatally struck by a 6 train Thursday night, police said.

It happened at the 77th street station in Lenox Hill.

Crews are on the scene trying to remove the body.

Multiple subway lines are delayed including the 2,4,5 and 6.

Following the incident, 6 trains are running express from 125th Street to Grand Central-42nd St. in both directions, and some 5 trains will run along the 2 line from 149th Street-Grand Concourse to Nevins Street in both directions.

Check MTA.com for updates.