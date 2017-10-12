Deadline approaching to register to vote in NYC elections
We’re giving $10,000 to 3 local schools that make a difference. Tell us why your school should win:

Person fatally struck by train in Manhattan

Posted 7:20 PM, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 07:25PM, October 12, 2017

LENOX HILL, Manhattan — A person was fatally struck by a 6 train Thursday night, police said.

It happened at the 77th street station in Lenox Hill.

Crews are on the scene trying to remove the body.

Multiple subway lines are delayed  including the 2,4,5 and 6.

Following the incident, 6 trains are running express from 125th Street to Grand Central-42nd St. in both directions, and some 5 trains will run along the 2 line from 149th Street-Grand Concourse to Nevins Street in both directions.

Check MTA.com for updates. 