NYPD to reexamine allegations against Harvey Weinstein

The NYPD may reexamine sex crimes against movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein.

The chief of detectives with the NYPD has ordered the Special Victims Unit to take another look at some of the claims made while Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, is having to answer why the charges were never filed.

Vance said a political contribution never influenced his job to uphold the law.

He’s making that claim after reporters asked him why he failed to prosecute Harvey Weinstein, especially with accusations from an Italian actress that he forced himself on her while in New York, who wore a wire to record her confrontation with Weinstein.

It turns out Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer donated money to the D.A. a couple years ago.

Despite the claims, Vance said money did not play a part in his decision.

Vance: “Our sex crimes prosecutors made the determination that this was not going to be a provable case, so the decision was made not to go forward. We really did what I think the law obligates us to do.”

The decision comes after The New York Times published a story detailing numerous accusations of sexual harassment against Weinstein.

The allegations span three decades and include at least eight legal settlements with women, according to the report.

He isn’t getting much sympathy from his former allies including former Vice President Joe Biden, who expressed his disgust with the Hollywood executive.

Speaking at the Anti-Violence Project Courage Awards Wednesday night in New York City after being presented with a courage award for his work on behalf of the LGBTQ community, Biden addressed the situation with Weinstein.

"While we have made progress together, we know that violence and the abuse of power still persist today," Biden said. "We've recently seen that in stark relief in the disgusting conduct and behavior of a very powerful figure in Hollywood. A man who had power over scores of women and their careers. He abused that power in a disgusting and immoral way."

On Wednesday, Clinton addressed the sizable donations Weinstein made to her campaigns throughout the years and said she plans to donate that money to charity.

Weinstein is reportedly in Arizona where he’s expected to start treatment for sex addiction.

