Moviegoers report being bitten by bed bugs at popular Times Square movie theater

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — There's a new report of bedbugs at a popular movie theater in the heart of Manhattan.

Moviegoer, Jessica Vidal, posted pictures of bedbugs on Facebook on October 4. She said they were taken at the AMC 25 Empire movie theater on West 42nd street. She said her husband was bitten while they watched a movie.

According to AMC, "We are aware that guests have reported this issue recently, but have found no evidence at the theatre to confirm those reports."

But for people going to the movies Thursday, it was still unsettling news.

"Should I go inside? I don't know about that, right?" asked Cristine Rivera.

New Yorker Krystine Brown said she goes to the Times Square theater all the time and has never had a problem with bedbugs. But she said, "The area has got a lot of tourists, a lot locals. You've got a lot of suitcases, a lot of hotels, probably bed bugs all over the place."

This is not the first time bedbugs were allegedly spotted at the movie theater. There were reports of the creepy crawlies in 2010 and 2015.

According to AMC, a pest control company is brought in immediately after any reports of bedbugs. And every seat in the theater is inspected every month. If there's any sign of bedbugs, the chairs are treated.