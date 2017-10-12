Mother allegedly shot and killed teen for impregnating her daughter

GEORGIA — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing her daughter’s fiancé during breakfast — all because he got her pregnant.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Paw Law of Georgia, shot 17-year-old Nyatole Eh while he and the woman’s daughter, Madya Be, visited the home on Oct. 8.

“It appeared they were in the kitchen preparing breakfast,” Clarkson Police Detective Jason Elliot told Channel 2 Action News. “There was no type of argument or even altercation. It’s looking like mom just walked up behind the victim and shot him.”

Authorities added that Law attempted to turn the Smith & Wesson revolver on herself.

The teen was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported the daughter told authorities that she and Eh had been at her mother’s home to collect their social security and green cards.

She also told them her mother was not happy about her relationship with Eh and that she was reportedly “pushed over the edge” after learning Be was pregnant with Eh’s baby.

Law is being held in Dekalb County Jail.