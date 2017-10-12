Milestone calls comes into NYC 311

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no shortage of questions, concerns, or complaints in New York City.

Thursday morning, more than 311 million of them were officially logged with NYC 311.

Three hundred eleven million, three hundred eleven thousand, three hundred eleven to be exact. Look at it by the numbers and you can see the reason for the newsworthy posts: 311,311,311.

The service was created in 2003 and now tens of thousands of people use it everyday by phone, the NYC 311 app, or on the website.

The special call was taken by Robesha Taylor at 9:53 a.m. It was about employment with FDNY.