Man wanted for assault, robbery spree in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man they say assaulted and robbed six people over a two-week span in Queens.

Authorities say Luke Boynton’s robbery spree began at around on Sept. 30 at around 9:45 p.m. when he punched a 72-year-old man on Cornaga Avenue and Nasby Place and then ran off with an undetermined amount of cash.

Then on Oct. 1, a 25-year-old man was in front of an apartment building on on New Haven Avenue and Beach 22nd Street at around 2 p.m. when Boynton allegedly hit him with a wooden club multiple times and stole $100 in cash from him.

On Oct. 9, Boynton assaulted and robbed three people, police say. The first incident happened at 7:45 p.m. in front of a house on Cornaga Avenue and President Street. Boynton hit a 65-year-old man with a stick. Nothing was reported stolen.

Just 45 minutes later, he tried to steal a 41-year-old woman’s purse in front of an apartment building on New Haven Avenue and Beach 22nd Street, police say. He punched and shoved the woman into the wall. Shortly after, he followed a 17-year-old into the same building and grabbed her by the shirt. He told the teen he had a firearm and demanded money. He ran off with $5.

Just minutes later, he punched a 44-year-old woman in the face on the corner of Beach 22 Street and New Haven Avenue, and fled.

Boynton is described as being 5 feet 8 inches and around 140 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).