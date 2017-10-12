Man shot by police officer in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Thursday night, officials say.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at East 34th Street and Church Avenue in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

The person shot was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured.

It is not clear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.