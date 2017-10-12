Man allegedly masturbates in front of 2 women: police

MIDTOWN – Police are looking for the man who allegedly exposed himself on the train in Manhattan.

The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Robert Mannis, was caught masturbating in two separate incidents.

On Oct. 2, a 27-year-old woman saw Mannis masturbating on the northbound platform of the 34th Street/Herald Square B/D/F/M station and called police, officers said.

The next day, police were reported of a similar incident. Inside a northbound E train at the Lexington Ave/53rd Street station, the 23-year-old victim was sitting across from Mannis when he allegedly masturbated as he stared at her, said police.

Mannis allegedly also took pictures of the victim on his phone before leaving the train at Lexington Ave/53rd Street, police said.

Mannis is described as 5’3, 200lbs with a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black winter cap, a blue polo shirt, dark colored pants with a black backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).