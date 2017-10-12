Laura Geller’s empowering women one face at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the age of 12, Laura Geller fell in love.

And it was relationship that has lasted a lifetime.

"I grew up in this area of the suburbs, there were a lot of women who were very stylish and wore beautiful make up and I was just in awe of how they looked and how they transformed themselves. So at 12 years old, I knew the power of what make up and cosmetics could do to make women look beautiful," Geller said.

The Bronx naive is the name and face behind Laura Geller Beauty.

"You know if somebody would have told me that 20 years later, well its actually 20 plus years, that I’d still be relevant. I would have to think how could I last this long?" asked Geller.

A single mother who raised her son in New York City, Geller says she’s stayed relevant all these years, not because of her talent as a make up artist, but because she’s an educator.

"What do you think women need? How does make up do that?" asked Tamsen Fadal.

"Does it ever. I always say sometimes you have to fix the outside to feel good on the inside," Geller said. "People will say, you’re the make up artist for real women and I say no, I'm not! I’m the make up artist who teaches every woman who needs to know how to feel good about themselves."

She is the first to admit beauty has changed over the years. She went from TV and film to her own beauty brand.

She launched it on QVC more than 20 years ago and she's still there today.

"With QVC, it’s like my classroom. It’s like beauty school and when I had a store in New York City for 21 years and women came in for make up lessons? I was one of the first to have a store like that. I was teaching one on one. But now I’m reaching over 100 million households!" said Geller.

"Is that intimidating? Are there any days when you’re like oh my gosh I’m talking to so many people???" asked Fadal.

"Well I forget there are people watching me," said Geller.

For Geller, staying relevant in a competitive field was important.

Even more so, giving back to the community she loves.

"There is an organization that I’m very closely involved with called Cancer and Careers that allow women and men to stay in the workplace while they’re undergoing treatment," said Geller.