Go inside city’s most-hidden spaces during Open House New York Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend marks the 15th anniversary of Open House New York Weekend, an annual event that allows New Yorkers to see buildings and landmarks that are usually closed to the public.

Here are some of our “PIX” for places you and your family should visit this Saturday and Sunday:

First stop: the Brooklyn Army Terminal. Designed by architect Cass Gilbert in 1918, the Brooklyn Army Terminal employed 20,000 members of the military and civilians at the height of World War II. The Terminal also deployed soldiers over the years, its most famous being Elvis Presley in 1958. It now houses numerous businesses and artist studios, some of which will be open this weekend.

Next up: Liggett Hall. Located on Governor’s Island, Liggett Hall’s length is as long as the Chrysler Building is tall. And for the first time in Open House New York Weekend history, the Liggett Hall Gymnasium will be open to the public.

Head back across the river to Manhattan for our next stop: the Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House. Also designed by Cass Gilbert, this building is the current home of several federal agencies as well as the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. Be prepared to go through security when entering the building.

In addition to landmarks and government buildings, some of the coolest places to visit are private homes and residential buildings.

Check out the Residences at PS 186, a former abandoned school that’s been transformed to affordable housing and a Boys and Girls Club of Harlem. Past homes of famous Americans, including the Edgar Allan Poe Cottage in the Bronx and the Alice Austen House in Staten Island will also be open to the public.

There are more than 200 other buildings and landmarks available to tour.

Visit Open House New York Weekend’s website for more information about when places are open, and which spots require reservations in advance.